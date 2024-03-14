Lawrence to leave Coventry for MLS club Minnesota

Former Soca Warrior head coach Dennis Lawrence. - FILE PHOTO

Former Soca Warriors head coach and defender Dennis Lawrence will leave his role with English Championship division club Coventry City to take up an assistant coaching role with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United.

The 49-year-old Lawrence, who joined Coventry's staff as an assistant in July 2021, will be on the sidelines for his final game with the club this Saturday when they make an away trip to English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarterfinals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Before joining the "Sky Blues" of Coventry, Lawrence had spells as an assistant coach with both Everton FC and Wigan Athletic before taking charge of Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team from January 2017 to December 2019.

Lawrence served as the TT head coach for just over 30 games, and his most famous win with the Soca Warriors arguably came during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign when his team got a 2-1 win against the US at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in October 2017 – ending the US' qualifying quest for Russia 2018.

During his time with Coventry, the club reached the Championship division playoffs final at the end of the 2022/23 season, but they were pipped to Premier League promotion by Luton Town after a penalty shootout loss.

Via a statement issued by Coventry on Wednesday, Lawrence said, "I would like to thank the Coventry City fans for their support during my time at this incredible club.

"I will take with me the song We Live And Die In These Towns, as I constantly tapped my feet before kick-off at every home fixture. I will be wishing Coventry City every success going forward."

At Minnesota, Lawrence will join the staff of new head coach Eric Ramsay, a former Wales and Manchester United assistant manager.

In February, the 32-year-old Ramsay became the youngest-ever coach in MLS history when he took the Minnesota head coach role. Three games into the MLS campaign, Minnesota are second in the Western Conference with seven points.