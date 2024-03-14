Integrity Commission: Letter to Infrastructure Secretary is fraudulent

Infrastructure secretary Trevor James -

THE INTEGRITY Commission of TT is demanding that any unauthorised use of its letterhead and the issuance of fabricated documents purporting to be disseminated by the commission “cease with immediate effect.”

This after the release of a letter on social media last week, purporting to be from the commission, stating that THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James was under investigation.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine addressed the issue during an interview on the Tobago Updates morning show on March 13, saying he had received a “seemingly false” letter from the Integrity Commission.

He pointed to several anomalies in the letter but asked that the commission verify its authenticity.

In a statement on March 14, the commission said, “The Integrity Commission is aware that a letter bearing the letterhead of the commission and purporting to have been issued by the commission captioned, Investigation into alleged improper conduct of Mr Trevor James in his capacity as Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development of the Tobago House of Assembly, is being circulated in the public domain.

“The commission advises that this letter is fraudulent and accordingly advises the public to disregard this letter and its contents.”

The commission said it notes with concern the unauthorised use of its letterhead as well as the use of an unauthorised signature purporting to be on behalf of the acting Registrar.

“Please be advised that the named signatory is not and has never been a member of staff of the commission.”

The commission said it works diligently to maintain its duty to stakeholders to act with confidentiality, professionalism and integrity.

“The commission, therefore, condemns, in the strongest terms, the letter’s apparent intent to mislead the general public and ultimately discredit the commission.”