Garcia brothers in Soca Warriors squad for Copa play-in vs Canada

Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve, right, and TTFA's director of communications Shaun Fuentes, at the March 14 Copa America play-in squad announcement at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo by Roneil Walcott

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team coach Angus Eve announced his 23-man squad for the March 23 Copa America play-in against Canada at a media briefing at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on March 14.

The encounter will be a one-off affair in Frisco, Texas, with the winner advancing to the 2024 Conmebol Copa America tournament. The winner of the match will enter group A of the competition alongside Chile, Peru and reigning Fifa World Cup champions Argentina, in what will be a debut appearance at the competition for either team.

Eve's 23-man squad sees a return to the Soca Warriors setup for Greek-based brothers Levi and Judah Garcia. After impressing the Soca Warriors coach in a pair of friendly matches against Jamaica earlier this month, the Miscellaneous Police FC pair of defender Robert Primus and goalkeeper Adrian Foncette have also been recalled to the team.

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune, who last represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, returns to the team after dealing with niggling injuries.

Captain Aubrey David, Alvin Jones, goalkeeper Denzil Smith, Scottish-based midfielder Daniel Phillips and the attacking pair of Real Gill and Reon Moore, both of whom recently secured overseas deals, are also in the 23-man squad.

Canadian-based attacker Ryan Telfer, who played an integral part in Trinidad and Tobago's Concacaf Nations League A campaign, misses out through injury.

TT 23-man squad for Copa America play-in:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Biggette, Adrian Foncette, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Alvin Jones, Robert Primus, Andre Raymond, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams.

Midfielders: Kaile Auvray, Ajani Fortune, Judah Garcia, Real Gill, Kevon Goddard, Neveal Hackshaw, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Rampersad,

Forwards: Levi Garcia, Nathaniel James, Reon Moore.