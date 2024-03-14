Burst WASA pipeline causes water disruption to north customers

The Caroni Water Treatment Plant. - File photo

Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) customers in north Trinidad, serviced by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, are without water due to a burst pipeline near the Curepe interchange on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

A statement sent on March 14 said the authority turned off the water supply so a crew could assess the damages and what repairs would be needed.

The affected areas are Oropoune Gardens, parts of St Augustine, Curepe, Valsayn, St Joseph, Champ Fleurs, Mt Hope and Mt Lambert.

The release advises motorists heading west on the highway use other routes as the filter lane of the interchange is inaccessible.

A limited truck-borne water service is available to affected areas and customers can contact WASA's Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 or 800-4426.