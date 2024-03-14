Beach volleyball coaching clinic for Tobago

The Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) will host an international beach volleyball coaching course at Courland Beach Sports Facility in Black Rock, Tobago, from March 24 – 28.

The course has attracted 24 participants from the US, Grenada, Bahamas, St Kitts, and TT so far, with registration closing on March 18.

Prof Rick Bevis of Vancouver Island University is the FIVB instructor leading the course.

TTVF president Daymian Stewart, who was introduced to volleyball while attending Signal Hill Secondary School in Tobago, back in 1991, said he is committed to developing beach volleyball on the island.

He believes Tobago, with this world-class facility built for last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games, can become a major beach volleyball destination for training and international competitions, but the game has to be developed on the island “before the real benefits can be realised.”

Stewart said the response to the course has been overwhelming so far and the federation is working very hard to ensure it delivers a high-quality course. If registration goes beyond 30 people, the federation will be required to bring another instructor.

A TTVF statement on Wednesday said, “Stewart is busy raising a further $35,000 to balance the federation’s budget.”

It added that the federation is working towards qualifying for the 2032 Olympic Games in beach volleyball. To achieve this, TT has to develop a very vibrant local tour to drive the games development.

The TTVF launched the Trinbago Beach Volleyball Tour last year and is expected to host the second series starting in June this year.

Stewart encouraged corporate TT to get involved in the course and the upcoming Trinbago Beach Volleyball Tour. Those interested in assisting beach volleyball’s growth can contact the TTVF via social media or WhatsApp the president at 310-2912.

Registration for the course is $50 for Tobagonians, $300 for Trinidadians and US$100 for international participants.