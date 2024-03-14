Ansa Motors unveils new vehicles

Anthony Sabga III, CEO of Ansa McAl Group, left, alongside Jerome Borde, Ansa Motors head-regional business and Jean-Marc Mouttet, Ansa Motors sector head, at the launch of the Proton automobiles at Ansa Motors Showroom, Charles Street, Port of Spain on March 13. - Photo by Roger Jacob

ANSA Motors, a subsidiary of the Ansa McAl Group, unveiled two new cars, the Proton X50 and the X90, each with two variants: standard and flagship.

The event took place at the company's Charles Street, Port of Spain branch on March 13, attracting many business professionals.

Ansa sales executive Jamie Mackie told Newsday that the X50 model costs $269,000, while the X90 model is available in a six-seater version for $449,000 and a seven-seater version for $419,000.

Proton cars are manufactured in Malaysia by Proton Holdings Berhad, Malaysia's leading manufacturer, which exports to over 26 countries and offers over a dozen vehicle models.

"The X50 is tailored for young business professionals who enjoy adventure, work from home and manage their own schedules, whereas the X90 caters to mature business professionals," Mackie said.

Some of the features of the vehicles include LED headlights with daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, a hi-tech touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Geely Smart Ecosystem user interface and voice assistant, automatic air conditioning with rear AC vents and level two semi-autonomous driving capabilities for enhanced safety.

During a brief speech, the company’s head of regional business, Jerome Borde, celebrated Ansa Motors' 125 years of success in the automotive business.

Borde attributed the company’s success to its loyal customers, saying the company is a value brand.

He said any new brands added must meet stringent requirements, and he praised Proton for its focus on safety, reliability and competitive pricing in the market.

Borde stressed the importance of road safety, noting the high number of road fatalities in TT. He highlighted Ansa's partnership with Arrive Alive and the company's commitment to supporting road safety education.

Arrive Alive's operations manager, Jerome Skinner, acknowledged the cars' five-star international safety rating and called for a similar local grading system.

Director of international sales at Proton, Steven Xu Yuan, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Ansa, citing Proton's long-standing history in the automotive industry.

Sector head of Ansa, Jean-Marc Mouttet, reiterated the company's commitment to quality, integrity and excellence, saying the company focuses on improving customers' driving experiences through innovative solutions.

Mouttet praised Proton's "cutting-edge research," saying it aligns with Ansa technology, and called the company's customers it for success.