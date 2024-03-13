Wrecker driver shot, wounded in Mon Repos

A 43-year-old wrecker driver was shot and wounded on Monday night in San Fernando.

The victim, Rasheed Rajbally, of Penal, was said to be in stable condition at hospital.

Reports are at around 7. 45 pm Rajbally went to Bertrand Street, in the Mon Repos district, to move a truck.

But on arrival, the truck owner said he never made any arrangements for its removal.

While speaking, a gunman approached them. He pointed the gun at Rajbally and asked for someone named Johnson.

Residents heard three gunshots.

Rajbally was hit twice on his right shoulder and the right side of his lower abdomen.

The shooter ran along Fonrose Street and the injured man was taken to the hospital.

The police retrieved three 9mm spent shells and two live rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The police also retrieved a cell phone, believed to be the suspect’s, in a track connecting Bertrand Street and Fonrose Street.

Acting ASP Ramlogan, PCs Sooknanan, Nandoo, Gosine and other police from the Southern Division visited the scene.

The suspect remained at large up to Tuesday afternoon.

PC Gosine is leading investigations.