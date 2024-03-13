Why report sent back to SRC?

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The terse indictment on members of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) by the Minister of Finance and the Chief Justice brings about a sense of shame on the integrity and character of its members.

It is difficult to understand why the report was sent back to members of a commission when, from the severe criticisms that have been spewed, it can only be perceived that the members of the commission were incompetent.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity