Why report sent back to SRC?
THE EDITOR: The terse indictment on members of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) by the Minister of Finance and the Chief Justice brings about a sense of shame on the integrity and character of its members.
It is difficult to understand why the report was sent back to members of a commission when, from the severe criticisms that have been spewed, it can only be perceived that the members of the commission were incompetent.
IQUBAL HYDAL
Felicity
