Valsayn suspect held in El Dorado

CAPTION: A Valsayn man wanted for questioning in the death of Hannah Mathura was detained by police in El Dorado on March 13. Image taken from screenshot of video by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.

Police assisted by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team have detained a Valsayn man wanted for questioning over what are believed to the bones of a teenager which were unearthed in her backyard.

The suspect, who had been on the run after the grisly discovery, was held at an apartment building in El Dorado shortly after 9 pm on March 13.

Cellphone footage showed the suspect handcuffed, bareback and wearing short pants as he was taken to a police jeep.

On March 12, police found bones buried at the Butu Road, Valsayn South home of the suspect. They are believed to be those of teenager Hannah Mathura.

Police said a woman found on the same compound as the El Dorado apartment was also detained for questioning.