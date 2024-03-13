TTPost workers demand 18.6% pay increase

President of the TT Postal Workers Union Shellon Trim leads a protest outside of TTPost's corporate shop, Caroline building, Wilson Road, Scarborough on March 13. - Photo by Corey Connelly

TT POSTAL Corporation (TTPost) workers are demanding an 18.6 per cent salary increase, in keeping with the determination of a job evaluation exercise done more than a decade ago.

During a protest on March 13 outside TTPost’s corporate shop, Caroline Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough, the workers, some of whom carried placards, said their appeals to the government have fallen on deaf ears.

“We are highlighting the fact that there has been no implementation of the monetary aspect of our job evaluation, which would have been completed in 2011 and a final report done.

“So today, the workers both in Trinidad and in Tobago are demonstrating the fact that our job evaluation needs to be implemented and implemented now,” TT Postal Workers’ Union president Shellon Trim told reporters.

He said the union has written to both Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales – TTPost’s line minister – and Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial outlining their grievances, but is yet to receive a response.

Trim said the last letter to Gonzales was sent last year.

The evaluation was done by executive recruitment and management consultancy firm, HRC Associates.