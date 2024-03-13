Signal Hill man charged with murder

- File photo

A Tobago man has been charged for the murder of sanitation worker Wanya Kareem Small in Patience Hill on January 1, 2024.

Jamal Samuel, 20, of Signal Hill Main Road, Signal Hill, appeared virtually before Master of the High Court, Scarborough, Sarah De Silva, on March 11, charged with murder, shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He was remanded into custody and will re-appear in court on June 3, 2024.

The charges were laid by PC Salvary of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Samuel, who is unemployed, was arrested on March 5 by officers assigned to the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Criminal Investigations Department.

On March 9, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard instructed that Samuel be charged for Small’s murder.