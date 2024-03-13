Scarborough fisherman's fest committee appeals for sponsors

Prophet Benjamin

MEMBERS of the organising committee for the upcoming Scarborough Fisherman’s Fest in Tobago are appealing for sponsorship.

The event is being held on Good Friday – March 29 – at the Scarborough Waterfront, Milford Road.

Member Terrence Phillips said although the committee has been proactive in getting funding for the event, they still need some assistance.

“We are looking for sponsors,” he told Newsday on March 12.

“We have sent out letters to several businesses and companies but is only some of the small businesses on the Esplanade donated something so far.”

Phillips said the Tobago House of Assembly is expected to “give us something” this week.

“So we are waiting on them. Otherwise we are trying to do things for ourselves.”

He said the free event, which began last year, attracted a large turnout.

“Last year was really good and this year, everybody a little more interested.”

Phillips said Scarborough, the capital city, has not had many activities over the years.

“Scarborough does not really have anything happening for the longest while. They take away the Carnival. They take away the Great Race. It have no real vibes.

“So me and my friends decide we will throw something for the people for Easter, because the place is usually dead during this time.”

He said the day will be filled with activities for both children and adults.

“It will be a family affair.”

Phillips said the event begins at 7 am with a five-kilometre marathon from the I Love You Tobago sign, along Milford Road, through various parts of Scarborough.

He said patrons can also look forward to boat racing, an aerobic burnout, Mortal Kombat video game, arm-wrestling and a beer-drinking competition. There will also be draughts, chess, all-fours and dominoes competitions for those who love board games.

In keeping with Easter, Phillips said a bonnet pageant has been planned for the girls. But there will also be a kid’s treasure hunt, piñata and a bouncy castle for children.

Phillips said several entertainers, some of them home-grown, will also provide entertainment during the day’s activities.

These include reggae singer Prophet Benjamin (Devon Samuel); former Tobago Stars of Soca winner Culture B (Roston Simon); Adana, Trendsetter; and Jacquez.

He urged people to support the venture.