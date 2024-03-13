Ratiram: Watch out for dangerous 'foster parents'

Attorney Kevin Ratiram leaves the Chaguanas magistrates' court. - File photo

ATTORNEY Kevin Ratiram is warning delinquent parents to be aware of "foster parents" who are only too willing to fill the void they have created and encourage their young ones in a life of addiction and crime.

Commenting on complaints by heads of churches about declining youth participation in religious events, Ratiram said it is ironic that parents would not encourage their children to attend religious events but have no hesitation in joining them in school fights with their peers.

He observed that while there is a decline in religious activities, there is an abundance of videos showing students engaging in vicious fights in classrooms, schoolyards and even on the streets, with some victims ending up needing medical attention.

"One would think, well surely, the parents will intervene and do something to stop this madness, but then who do we see entering the ring?

"We are now seeing the parents coming out to fight their children’s ‘opponents,’ both in the schoolyards and on the streets too, and sometimes, these parents even attack teachers and principals too."

Addressing the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation Eyes Right Project function at Brothers Presbyterian School on March 10, he called on NGOs, companies and other private citizens to fill the void and save the younger generation.

Thirty-seven students were given free glasses, bringing the number donated under this project to date to 1,172.

Ratiram, who is Rapidfire's president, said if these are the examples parents are setting, then it belies expectations that they can urge their children to attend church, the mosque, or temple.

"Many of these parents have totally abandoned their parental duties."

While some homes are without fathers, some parents are distracted by social media or too busy liming to engage their children in positive behaviours.

While children are being neglected by their caregivers, he underscored that many "caring" people are more than willing to fill the void by becoming "foster parents," only not with glasses, books or skills training.

"These ‘foster parents’ empower our children with AR15 rifles, Glocks, Sigs, and Trinibad music. They will give you cocaine and marijuana, a drug block to run, and a Glock to put in your waist.

"Within a few weeks, you’ll have the most expensive cellphones and real gold on your neck. You and your partners can make videos firing your guns in the air, and when they go viral, you’ll be a real ‘ranker.’

"These are the people who are keeping our teenagers away from the church and temple youth groups."

Sadly, the reality is that many parents cannot be depended upon to parent their children any more, he said.

Alluding to the African proverb about needing a village to raise a child, Ratiram said, "Now, I think it takes an entire country to raise a child."

To this end, he said NGOs, companies and other private citizens must step in and play the role of parents.

"Since children are not coming to us, we have to go to them. We have to go out and work on the ground. We have to go into the depressed communities, the vulnerable communities, the crime-ridden communities, and become the new 'foster parents,' to ensure our children’s survival."