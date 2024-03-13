Prison officer robbed at gunpoint in South Park

Southern Division police found a gun on March 12 when they responded to a robbery with aggravation involving a prison officer in the car park of South Park Mall in Tarouba.

The police said shortly after 10 pm, the victim, 40, of Claxton Bay, was speaking on his cellphone in his white Kia Cerato car, which was parked on the compound. The front passenger door window and the driver's door window were down.

The victim is a prison officer based at the emergency security unit of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

A white Aqua car drove up behind him, and two men got out. Both had jerseys completely wrapped around their faces.

One went to the passenger side, and the other, who had a gun, walked to the driver’s side and pointed the gun at the victim.

The gunman ordered the victim, a licensed gun-holder, to get out.

The bandits began to drive off in the Kia, but the owner fired several shots at the rear bumper.

The bandits drove into the concrete median near Courts, got out and left the car there.

They got back into the Aqua car they had come in, which had other occupants, and drove off.

Mon Repos police found a .38 revolver in the Kia.

WPC Skeete is leading investigations.