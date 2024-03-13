Naleisha Bally appointed to TTIFC board

Naleisha Bally has been appointed to the board of directors of the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Finance

The Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC) has appointed Naleisha Bally to its board of directors.

The announcement came through a post on the TTIFC social media platform.

TTIFC said Bally will take over from Joycelyn Thomas Vialmosa, who the company said was an invaluable asset during her tenure.

“Bally contributed to implementing several public financial management reform programmes including the implementation of integrated financial management information systems (IFMS), the introduction of international public sector accounting standards (IPSAS), electric funds transfer (EFT) systems and reform of internal audits in ministries and departments within the public services,” the post said.

TTIFC said her expertise, leadership and immense contribution to the public service will make her an invaluable asset.