Kamla: ‘We’re ready for general election’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

THE UNITED National Congress (UNC) has announced the party will close nominations for the general election on April 11, followed by screening in May.

UNC and opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, speaking at a cottage meeting at the Macaulay Community Centre, Pointe-a-Pierre on Monday night, inadvertently announced April 30 as the deadline. Newsday spoke with UNC Senator Anita Haynes, who said the deadline date is, in fact, April 11 at midnight.

Even as Persad-Bissessar announced the nomination deadline, she expressed doubt about the Prime Minister’s intention to call the election “soon.”

“(But) when you call it, PM, we are ready,” said Persad-Bissessar.

She said the PNM has “forever (been in election) campaign and screening,” and continues to use its playbook “to blame the UNC, blame Kamla, and blame people.”

She said the PNM would not win using the “race card” this time because of the diversity within the hierarchy and support of the UNC.

“So what has he (Rowley) been doing for the past several weeks? Same old race card. Lying, blaming everyone and throwing tantrums.

“Man, you have been in office for nearly nine years; you are governing, looking back in the rearview mirror and looking back (to) blame Kamla, blame UNC and blame the whole world – same old propaganda playbook, nothing sensible, so I don’t have to answer him at all.”

She asked why he was in two meetings last week and opted to postpone Parliament.

“You really believe he’s going to call the election? I don’t believe it. But he calls two meetings in one week. Why? Because he gone (from Parliament) again.

“Yet again, they use the Parliament as their toy – conveniently.”

She sent a message to smaller parties, saying, “All energy and fighting spirit should be focused on this wicked government.

“The UNC house remains open to all with a shared vision of removing this wicked government and restoring good governance in our country.”

The UNC and all other parties, she said, “must remain laser-focused on the enemy and not each other.

“Our mission is to win the next general elections and bring about safety and security. If anyone is not with you, they are against you and are surely working with the PNM.” She said the UNC’s foot soldiers will continue to excel.

“I hope to promote more councillors or aldermen in this election. I also promoted our activists and constituency executives (and) I hope to promote more.”