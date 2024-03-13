Israel Khan added to ICC list of counsel

Israel Khan, SC. - File photo

ATTORNEY Israel Khan, SC, has been admitted to the International Criminal Court’s list of counsel to represent people charged with international crimes.

Khan received notice from the ICC’s registrar, Uladzimir Paulouski, on March 13.

The ICC’s registrar establishes and maintains a roster of counsel who are available, at any time, to represent anyone before the court or represent the interests of the defence.

Khan is the head of the Criminal Bar Association and head of the Justitia Omnibus Law Chambers, established in 1979.

He has practised in the local and regional courts. He was also a presidential nominee in 2023 and was made senior counsel in 2000.

Khan has also appeared in various commissions of enquiry and is a published author on legal issues. He was also an alderman in the late 1980s.

He has chaired the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, Police Protective Compensation Committee, Firearms Appeal Board and been a member of the Law Reform Commission.