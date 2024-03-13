Hoping for a political wedding?

Louis Lee Sing -

THE EDITOR: The stakes are high with the anticipated political wedding necessary for the United National Congress (UNC) to score true political points, forcing a win against the People's National Movement (PNM) in general election 2025.

Do I need the 500 words allowed by editors to express my personal views? No.

The political dowry is so very high that even the bride can say no, no and no to the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) and HOPE (Honesty, Opportunity, Performance and Empowerment).

HOPE consists of formerly well-placed, experienced former PNM faces Louis Lee Sing, a former mayor of Port of Spain and Karen Nunez-Tesheira, a former finance minister, and is led by former president of the Senate, Timothy Hamel-Smith.

HOPE has not asked for the UNC princess's hand in marriage but neither can they make any great difference. Why? Because HOPE is theoretically a political baby still wearing diapers.

Imagine hoping to attract sufficient potentially gifted, aspiring individuals to obtain meaningful votes for general election 2025.

They profess/promise honesty, opportunity, performance and empowerment. This means that success depends on the possibility of swift implementation, public support on a personal basis and the guaranteed commitment of their elected officials to do exactly as promised when elected in 2025.

HOPE promises to be corruption-free. How can they know who is lying to them? How many of us ever visited Disney World in Miami for a holiday?

The jumping over a fence in the state funeral of former beloved former prime minster Basdeo Panday, being viewed by 1.5 million citizens, was/is the political equivalent of either drinking poison or cutting your own wrist.

We are all living in TT where political image is everything.

And never forget that political talk is cheap in sweet TT.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin