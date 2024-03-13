HOPE not partnering with UNC for election

From left, political leader of HOPE Timothy Hamel-Smith, deputy political leader (finance) Karen Nunez-Tesheira and deputy political leader (governance) Louis Lee Sing, at the launch of the HOPE party at Paria Suites, La Romaine in December 2023. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

NEW political party HOPE (Honesty Opportunity Performance Empowerment) will not be partnering with the Opposition UNC in the next general election, which is constitutionally due in 2025.

The party's deputy leader (governance) Louis Lee Sing said on March 13: "HOPE is not seeking an alliance with the UNC."

Lee Sing, a former Port of Spain mayor and former PNM member, did not say how many of the 41 constituencies HOPE will contest next year.

But he was confident the party would make an impact in the election.

"HOPE is confident we will win a minimum of five seats and be the leader in the next government."

Lee Sing said HOPE has been ahead of all other parties in its search for general-election candidates.

"We have been screening for candidates for the last two years! Wherever we have been across Trinidad we have listened to persons who are available for selection! Our selection process is grounded in finding the best team."

HOPE was launched in November 2021.

The party's political leader is Timothy Hamel-Smith. A former Congress of the People (COP) member, Hamel-Smith served as Senate president during the tenure of the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government from May 24, 2010-September 7, 2015.

Other members of HOPE's leadership include former PNM finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Lee Sing, Steve Alvarez, Melisa Raghunanan-Niamath and Deosaran Jagroo.

Nunez-Tesheira, Alvarez, Raghunanan-Niamath and Jagroo hold the posts of deputy political leader (finance), chairman, general secretary and party organiser respectively.

On its website, the party has identified its mission as "upholding the principles of honesty, opportunity, performance, and empowerment in the governance of Trinidad and Tobago."

In a statement on its website, HOPE said it is the best political option for Trinidad and Tobago.

"There must be an end to sectarian voting patterns. Every citizen regardless of economic status, residence or political history must be free to participate in rebuilding the country."

HOPE added that it "provides the vehicle for real change and lasting unity."

Addressing a UNC public meeting in February, Opposition Leader and party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the party's supporters will not be disrespected by other parties or called sheep by those wishing to piggyback on the party's support base and resources.

In response to that statement, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith said he was "disheartened" by Persad-Bissessar's rhetoric, and insulted on behalf of smaller parties which have helped the UNC in the polls.

He said her comments disrespected those who helped the People's Partnership (PP) take office in 2010.

"Her divisive remarks and dismissive attitude towards third parties are not only regressive but also reminiscent of past failures."

The UNC and the NTA formed an alliance for last August's local government elections, which ended in a 7-7 tie between the PNM and UNC. The NTA won no districts or corporations in those elections.

The UNC and NTA have each opened nominations for candidates to contest all 41 seats in next year's general election.