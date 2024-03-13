Barrackpore woman, 36, hospitalised after shooting

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

A 36-year-old housewife from the Barrackpore district is in stable condition at hospital after gunmen shot her outside her family’s home in the afternoon on March 12.

Paige Juman, of Platanite Trace, had emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital on March 12.

The police said shortly before 4 pm on March 12, Juman was sitting at the front of her home with a male relative nearby. A car pulled up and stopped, and the occupants started shooting, hitting Juman several times. She had injuries to her legs and abdomen.

The car drove off.

The male relative escaped with scratches and Juman was taken to the hospital.

There were no reports of other injuries and the suspects remained at large up to March 13.

PC Griffith of the Barrackpore police station is leading investigations.