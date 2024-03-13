Address social issues instead, PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern regarding the Prime Minister's recent remarks at a PNM public meeting in Chaguanas. Instead of addressing the pressing issues of crime, poverty, injustice and inequality, the Dr Rowley chose to focus on threats to national revenues.

As a citizen, I find it disheartening that our leader seems more interested in discussing economic concerns than the very real struggles faced by ordinary citizens every day.

Crime rates continue to soar, leaving communities feeling unsafe and vulnerable.

Poverty remains a harsh reality for far too many, with basic necessities out of reach for too many families.

Injustice and inequality persist, undermining the core principles of fairness and equality that should guide our nation.

While economic stability is undoubtedly important, it cannot come at the expense of addressing the social issues that affect the lives of our people. As Prime Minister, Rowley has a responsibility to prioritise the well-being of all citizens and address the root causes of these pressing social challenges.

I call on the Prime Minister to demonstrate true leadership by acknowledging and actively addressing the issues of crime, poverty, injustice and inequality. Our nation deserves a leader who is committed to uplifting all citizens and creating a more just and equitable society.

And please do the people of TT a favour and call an early general election. We deserve better than you and your government.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima