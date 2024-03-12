Young TT cyclists ready for Easter Grand Prix challenge

From L-R: Team TTO cyclists Alexia Wilson, Kyle Caraby, Dannel James and Tariq Woods attend the launch of the TT Cycling Federation's Easter Grand Prix at the National Cycling Centre, Couva on Monday. - Roneil Walcott

As the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) looks to welcome international and regional riders for the much-anticipated 2024 Easter Grand Prix which cycles off from March 29-31, team TTO's young cyclists are looking to make their mark and leave an impression on local fans.

The three-day event will be held at two venues, with the Arima Velodrome hosting the first two days of action, before the Grand Prix comes to an end on Easter Sunday at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

At Monday's launch of the Grand Prix at the Balmain venue, TTCF president Rowena Williams confirmed at least eight international cyclists from four countries will come to TT's shores to battle for honours.

With high-profile names such as Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul and siblings Akil and Teniel Campbell out of the picture for the upcoming Grand Prix, Williams says it presents the perfect opportunity for the country's young cyclists to grab the spotlight and chart their own course.

"We want to encourage TT to come out and support the red, white and black and our national team which will be racing against these countries," Williams told the media.

"We understand we don't have our top cyclists who won't be here, but we do have elite and junior cyclists who will be vying for UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) points to boost their individual ranking and that will go throughout the year."

The TT team includes Ryan D'Abreu, Kyle Caraby, Liam Trepte, Alexia Wilson, Tariq Woods and the trio of Danell James, Syndel Samaroo and Makaira Wallace, all of whom copped medals at last year's Commonwealth Youth Games in TT.

Like Wallace, Samaroo cycled off with a bronze and silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games, and his silver-medal ride in the men's sprint final saw him just edging his countryman James to the bronze medal.

Soft-spoken, yet confident, James made his intentions clear at the Grand Prix launch and he is eager once again to represent the red, white and black to the best of his ability.

"I don't think it will be much different (from the Commonwealth Youth Games. There will be competition from away and I'm just prepared. I have been waiting for this day to come," James said.

"I would like to improve and build on my times so far this season," the 17-year-old James said.

"I'm going for the track record, the junior record and I'm going for the elite record. I'm ready for everything. When they come for me, I will be ready. I'm always ready to wear that red, white and black."

Williams confirmed cyclists from Barbados, Jamaica, Venezuela and the US will be competing at the Grand Prix, while competitors from Brasil and Colombia are still to be confirmed.

Woods, 22, whose pet event is the individual pursuit, said the TT team has a good mix of sprint and endurance riders and he is expecting a good showing from the local riders.

Upon the completion of the Grand Prix, Woods will form part of a TT team that will compete at the Pan Am Track Championships from April 3-7 in California.

Woods welcomes all the competitive action he can get.

"The more racing, the better. It just keeps raising the level of experience," he said. "I need that chance to gain more race experience to gear up for Pan Am (Championships)."

The scratch races and keirin events will be contested in Arima, with the omnium and sprint events carded for Couva.

For 2024, the Grand Prix has adopted the theme, "Cycling, the eco-friendly way to go!" Williams said the TTCF will collaborate with the TT Olympic Committee and other partners to ensure a clean and safe environment for cyclists and patrons.