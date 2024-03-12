UTT, TT Post cop All Sectors Netball Fast5 crowns

A UTT player receives a pass against Police Netball Youth Club, in Courts All Sectors Netball fast5 premiership action on March 9. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and TT Post captured the 2024 Courts All Sectors Netball League Fast5 premiership and championship titles respectively at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on March 9.

After winning their two opening knockout ties, UTT romped to an emphatic 48-20 victory over MIC in the premiership title match.

UTT won the first quarter 13-6 and gradually increased their lead after each period. They entered half time 26-10 ahead and concluded the third quarter with 39-20 advantage, well on their way to victory in the final segment.

Prior to their title-winning performance, UTT defeated MIC 42-19 in their opening match and Police 27-19.

In the championship final, TT Post copped the Fast5 title with a 20-16 triumph over Defence Force.

TT Post led from the start courtesy Nekeisha Gomes and Nadine Williams Wilson as they owned the first three quarters 6-4, 9-6 and 14-8 until the end.

En route to the title match, TT Post got past Bermudez 26-15, beat Police Netball Youth Club 17-12 and then Jabloteh 20-13.

On Thursday, the alternative division Fast5 tourney gets under way. And on March 9, league action resumes, in addition to the start of the Steve Sarjeant Knockout competition.