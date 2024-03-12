Understanding lacking by PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister's remarks on property tax demonstrate a troubling lack of understanding of the actual issues at stake. By categorising opponents of the tax as individuals with property abroad, he not only mischaracterises the opposition but also disregards valid concerns.

The fundamental problem lies in the flawed property assessments, as evidenced by the inconsistent valuations of identical units within the same building.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the period of "savings" the Prime Minister mentioned was initiated by his own party, and the tax’s reintroduction contradicts his previous statements.

Moreover, while the Ministry of Works and Transport touts its achievements in road rehabilitation, the decision to prioritise the unnecessary Toco port project over urgent matters like our failing water distribution system reflects skewed priorities driven by ego rather than genuine necessity.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail