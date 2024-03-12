Republic Bank Jr Golf Open tees off on March 25

Republic Bank Junior Open Golf Championship organiser Khalam Sookoor shows members of Republic Bank the basics of holding a golf club at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on Tuesday. - Republic Bank Ltd

Over 100 youngsters are expected to feature at this year’s Republic Bank Junior Open Golf Championship which tees off at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on March 25.

At Monday’s launch, Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association vice-president Robin Lewis said events such as these help nurture and develop young and promising players to go further in the sport, and by extension, expand the nation’s player pool.

The Republic Bank Junior Golf Open is now in its 22nd year, and Lewis saluted their commitment.

Lewis said, “It’s an opportunity for us to continue to provide avenues for the youth of TT. Through their sponsorship, many of our juniors have transitioned to the national teams. We have at least ten juniors that came through the programme that are currently representing the country.

“Many of them would have played in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in July 2023, where the TT team mounted the podium for the first time in ten years, placing second, and one of our juniors tied for first.

“It’s a pleasure to offer an opportunity to kids in TT to develop from mainstream sport into a different opportunity and to be able to give them an opportunity to learn and grow.”

Republic Bank's general manager wealth management John Peter Clarke said he was thrilled to provide youths with a platform to showcase their skills, build confidence and create a sense of camaraderie.

“Driven by the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference programme nurturing young talent and fostering a lifelong love of golf,” he said.

“By participating in this tournament and experiencing the coaching and mentorship that accompanies it, these young golfers develop an increased sense of determination and a thirst for personal growth which will undoubtedly propel them forward into all facets of life. It creates a sense of optimism for the future.”

Some of TT’s top junior golfers are scheduled to take part at this year’s edition. The deadline for registration is March 23.