Red Force women lose fourth Super50 Cup in a row

Guyana’s Shemaine Campbelle top-scored with 52. - via ICC/FILE

Trinidad and Tobago fell to their fourth consecutive defeat of the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup as Guyana executed a 61-run victory at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Monday.

Guyana made 156/8, batting first, while TT women went all out for 95 from 42 overs.

Shemaine Campbelle led all scorers with her knock of 52 and was ably assisted by Shabika Gajnabi’s 33. The pair was Guyana’s main contributors with the bat while Karishma Ramharack (3/26) and Lee-Ann Kirby (2/24) did the damage with the ball for TT.

In their turn at the crease, TT never looked the role as opening batter Samara Ramnath (20) was their top scorer. Shunelle Sawh (18), Selene O’Neil (16) and Kirbyina Alexander (14) tried to up the ante in their chase but their efforts went in vain.

Guyanese off-spinner Ashmini Munisar shone with the ball as she snapped up 5/15 while Nyia Latchman snagged 2/24.

This result cements TT women into cellar position on the CG United Super50 standings. So far, Windward Islands beat them by two wickets, Barbados by eight runs, Jamaica by five wickets and Tuesday’s loss to Guyana.

The TT women play their final match of the tourney against Leeward Islands on Wednesday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Summarised Scores

GUYANA W 156/8 – Shemaine Campbelle 52, Shabika Gajnabi 33; Karishma Ramharack 3/26, Lee-Ann Kirby 2/24 vs TT W 95 (42) – Samara Ramnath 20, Shunelle Sawh 18, Selene O’Neil 16, Kirbyina Alexander 14 - Guyana won by 61 runs

LEEWARDS 255/5 – S Hector 56, A Edwards 55 not out, D Saxena 51, J Claxton 46 vs BARBADOS 256/5 (46.2) – Kyshona Knight 88, A Alleyne 59, Kycia Knight 42; S Hector 2/48 - Barbados won by five wickets

WINDWARDS 175/9 (45) – P Etienne 58, J Glasgow 38, Afy Fletcher 31; C Henry 6/31 vs JAMAICA 176/7 (36.1) – R Williams 72, N McLean 50, C Nation 29; C Noel 2/22, A Gilbert 2/40 – Jamaica won by three wickets