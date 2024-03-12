Presentation Chaguanas 'positive' ahead of SSCL final vs 'Pres' Sando

Presentation College Chaguanas' Justin Jagessar plays a shot against Vishnu Boys' Hindu School during the SSCL Premiership match at the Presentation College Chaguanas ground on February 27, 2024 in Chaguanas. - DANIEL PRENTICE

One of the two Presentation Colleges will be crowned Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership winners on Tuesday, when the defending champions from San Fernando travel to their brother school in Chaguanas, to settle a season-long rivalry.

The top-of-the-table clash bowls off at Presentation College Chaguanas school grounds from 9.30am, with the winner set to lift the coveted title.

After eight rounds of matches, Pres Chaguanas (149 pts) remain the only unbeaten team in the standings while the San Fernando (134 pts) branch have seven wins and one loss.

The central school has won the title in previous years, and came close last year, with a runner-up finish. The San Fernando location, however, won their maiden league title in 2023 – a historic triple crown – and carried their momentum in the new season, which climaxes on Tuesday.

Pres Chaguanas coach Kelman Kowlessar said his team anticipates a tough contest against their brother school. He believes they can return to the top of the rostrum.

“The guys are looking forward to this encounter. From the start of the season we said that in order to be champions we have to beat everyone. We’re looking forward to it and the state of mind in the camp is that they guys are positive.

“They’re mentally prepared. Justin would have had a pep talk with the guys and they’re anticipating that encounter tomorrow.

“The whole atmosphere in the school with parents, students and teachers; they’re all excited. It’s going to be a good game. The strategy we have is to go out there play our cricket, focus and let everyone play their role in the team.”

In other final round matches, Vishnu Boys Hindu College hope to maintain their third place on the standings when they head across to sixth-ranked St Mary’s College Grounds in Port of Spain.

Fourth-placed Fatima College host a struggling Princes Town West, cellar-placed El Dorado East head to Lewis Street in San Fernando to meet fifth-place Naparima College while Hillview College host St Benedict’s College at home in Tunapuna.