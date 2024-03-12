'Pres' Chaguanas break 12-year SSCL title drought

SSFL president Nigel Maraj (R) presents Presentation College Chaguanas captain Nigel Maraj with the trophy after beating Presentation College San Fernando in the final round premier division match, at Presentation College Grounds on Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

STUDENTS, former students, parents, and school staff of Presentation College, Chaguanas all came out in their numbers to witness their school lift the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership 50-Over title in the last round against brother school Presentation College, San Fernando at the former's school ground yesterday.

The victory ended a 12-year drought for Presentation College, Chaguanas.

Heading into the match, Chaguanas were in first place with San Fernando right on their heels in second place. The supporters for Chaguanas outnumbered the San Fernando contingent and it seemed to work as the central-based Presentation won the title with a 31-run victory. Chaguanas batted first and were limited to 158/8 in 47 overs, before San Fernando were dismissed for 127 in 40.2 overs.

The Chaguanas supporters had their eyes on the match throughout especially in the closing stages as the wickets of the San Fernando batsmen started to tumble. Many of the Chaguanas supporters were vocal, appealing for leg before decisions from the sidelines.

When the final wicket fell it was jubilation as supporters stormed the field to celebrate with the players.

Many TT and West Indies cricketers have passed through Chaguanas, including former West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin and West Indies opener Adrian Barath. For Chaguanas captain Justin Jagessar, who is in Upper Six, the title was a long time coming.

He said, "To be honest the feeling is indescribable. Since Form One these bunch of guys have been working hard to win an Under-19 (title). We won Under-14 and Under-16, but the Under-19 was the only title we could not get our hands on. Since the beginning of the season, all we wanted was just to win every match, so we went out every game 100 per cent, with our best efforts and we played with our hearts and pride for the school."

Chaguanas won every match this season, winning all nine matches they played.

For team manager Roland Hosein, the victory meant a lot having been with the school for decades. He said it is a memorable time for the school.

"To be honest the feeling is one of euphoria," Hosein said. "It is something we've been training for since the year before last year when we came out of covid19."

Hosein said they wanted to make amends after losing out on the crown in 2023. "Last year we came second, but we wanted to go one better this year...it is an indescribable feeling. It has not fully sunk in as yet. It is a special moment for the college. The college has a proud history in cricket. For 12 years to have elapsed before we finally got back our hands on the trophy (is a special feeling)."

Hosein thanked all those who supported the team during the campaign. "They have been following us this whole season. Some of those (past students) tried to get their hands on that trophy and for them to come out here in such large numbers to witness it today (is admirable). It is truly sort of a historic moment for us and for me in my teaching career of 36 years."

Principal Dr Rene Wihby said, "It is ecstatic, tremendous. It's surreal...they work so hard during the season and they excelled and they are actually able to achieve success and bring victory home once again to the school."

Coach Kelman Kowlessar dedicated the win to his father Lalman Kowlessar. The senior Kowlessar coached Presentation College, Chaguanas for decades.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 158/8 (47 overs) (Fareez Ali 50, Brandon Phillip 27; Aadian Racha 3/21, Levi Ghanny 2/14) vs PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 127 (40.2 overs) (Levi Ghanny 49, Riyaad Mohammed 31; Alexander Chase 3/45, Aneal Rooplal 2/9, Dillon Balkaran 2/14). Chaguanas won by 31 runs.

ST MARY'S 188 (Samir Saroop 101, Jadon Simon 22; Aidan Lakhansingh 4/29, Ishmael Ali 3/37, Aaron Basant 2/25) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU 192/2 (43.3 overs0 (Ishmael Ali 106 not out, Ishant Roopnarine 48) Vishnu won by eight wickets.

ST BENEDICT'S 145 (39.4 overs) (Aidian Basdeo 41, Jonathon Jebodh 23; Renaldo Fournillier 4/8, Tyler Ramroop 2/47) vs HILLVIEW 150/2 (26.3 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 59, R Fournillier 41 not out). Hillview won by eight wickets.

FATIMA vs PRINCES TOWN WEST. Fatima won by default.