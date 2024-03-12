Moruga fire victim dies in hospital

Wendell Callender -

The man who was in a critical condition in hospital with burns from a fire that destroyed his home in Moruga has died.

The police confirmed that Wendell Callender, 28, of Maingot Trace in Basse Terre Village, died on March 11 at the San Fernando General Hospital.

He was the father of two but lived alone and was unemployed.

The fire took place on March 4 and it is believed he might have been asleep when it started. Neighbours, including relatives, saw the two-bedroom house ablaze before dawn.

Callender managed to get out of the burning house. Relatives took him to the Princes Town district health facility, and he was transferred to the hospital.

Princes Town fire officers and Moruga police from the station in Grand Chemin were alerted.

When the fire officers arrived, the house was already destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.