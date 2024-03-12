Leaking oil pipeline in Woodland fixed

FILE PHOTO

A burning and leaking oil pipeline in Woodland has been repaired.

Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (Heritage), which owns the line, said repair and restoration work had been completed at the 12-inch trunk pipeline in the New Cut Channel area, South Oropouche, Woodland.

The leak was detected on March 7.

In a statement on March 12 Heritage said the affected pipeline was repaired within hours and returned to service but its emergency response team continued to monitor the affected line to ensure there were no further leaks before repairs were finished.

It said grading and landscaping work was completed on March 11, and a sand barrier laid to mitigate the risk of wildfires encroaching on the pipeline.

“Heritage remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency.”

The company said it was grateful to all involved parties for their swift response and collaboration throughout this process.

No wildlife or marine life was affected, it said.