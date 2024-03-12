First celebration for Dumas in Tobago on March 15

Reginald Dumas -

THE FIRST celebration for the life of retired diplomat, head of the public service and Newsday columnist Reginald Dumas takes place at Merci Buccoo, Tobago, on March 15, from 5-8pm.

Dumas, 88, died on March 7 at the Scarborough General Hospital, days after major surgery for a gastro-intestinal condition.

His daughter Sonja Dumas thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of admiration” in an online post on March 11.

She said that at the first celebration, people will get the opportunity to share short tributes in her father's honour.

A second celebration will be held in Trinidad late next week, but details will be posted as soon as a venue has been confirmed.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.