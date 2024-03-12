Failure to curb crime would be devastating

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: If no serious attempt is made to address escalating crime, particularly the easy access to illegal guns, the consequences would be devastating. Streets would become battlegrounds, with gun violence spiralling out of control. Gangs would be emboldened, wielding firearms with impunity, terrorising communities and fuelling a cycle of fear and retribution, as murders escalate.

The normalisation of gun possession would escalate, potentially leading to a situation where even schoolchildren feel compelled to carry firearms for protection, further entrenching a culture of violence. Schools, once considered safe havens, would become potential flashpoints for deadly incidents, eroding trust in institutions and jeopardising the safety of students and educators.

The impact on society would be profound, extending far beyond the immediate threat of violence. Economic development would suffer as businesses and investors shy away from areas plagued by crime. Tourism, a crucial sector for many, would decline, further straining an already fragile economy

Social cohesion would be eroded as communities become increasingly divided along lines of fear and distrust. The fabric of society would be frayed, with individuals and families living in a constant state of anxiety and uncertainty.

Ultimately, the failure to address crime and illegal gun proliferation would lead to a breakdown of law and order, with devastating consequences for individuals, communities and the country as a whole.

It is imperative that the Government takes decisive action to tackle this issue, implementing comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of crime and ensure that illegal guns are removed from circulation.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail