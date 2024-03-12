Diplomatic missions 'give back' in honour of Commonwealth Day

ON March 9, representatives from seven high commissions descended on the St Mary's College grounds on Serpentine Road in St Clair for a morning of fun and sun to commemorate Commonwealth Day which was observed on March 11.

For 2024, the Commonwealth Day's theme was "One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth."

Over 100 participants showed up in St Clair to show their sporting ability and agility in cricket and football (penalty shootouts) and popular novelty races such as the three-legged race, lemon-and-spoon race and the sack race. The idea behind the range of activities was about giving back to the community and increasing camaraderie and the working relationship among the various missions.

Head of political, economic and press at the British High Commission Chinali Patel said the day's objective was met.

"This (Commonwealth Sports Day) was aimed at Commonwealth nations who are in TT and uniting us all through playing sports. We have also collaborated with youth organisations and women's organisations," Patel told Newsday.

"It is ultimately about bridging one community together through a medium of sports. The other thing that's quite key is sustainability and climate change."

On the competitive front, the eager participants vying for top honours and bragging rights were representing teams Australia, Canada, India, Nigeria, Jamaica, TT and of course, the British High Commission.

After the last bat was swung and the final penalty was kicked in the hockey-sized posts, team India India emerged as the victorious outfit, with Canada taking second spot. Though the activities were held in good spirits, the competitiveness was not left behind as TT and Britain tied for third spot.

Nigeria, Australia and Jamaica took the remaining spots.

With prizes aimed at encouraging more eco-friendly activities among the various diplomatic missions, Patel believes the Commonwealth Sports day will be a catalyst for bigger ventures in the future.

"The first prize, which was sponsored by the Australian High Commission, is in collaboration with Tranquillity Secondary School in PoS and the Heroes Foundation.

"It's to do a mural on one of the walls which depicts gender equality and nature and the girls from the school will be part of that, as well as the members of team India and the Heroes Foundation."

Canada's reward for grabbing second spot will see them teaming up with the Las Lomas Government Primary School in the planting of meringue and fruit trees.

After finishing in a tie for third, the TT team was presented with 15 hand-made eco-friendly candles courtesy of a local business.