Caricom pledges support to transitional council in Haiti

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry - AP PHOTO

CARICOM has expressed its support for the establishment of a transitional council in Haiti to help stabilise the troubled Caribbean nation and pave the way for free and fair elections.

Caricom leaders gave this commitment after a meeting in Jamaica on March 11 on the situation in Haiti between Caricom and representatives of the US, France, Mexico and Canada.

On March 11, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he would resign once a transitional council and interim prime minister are appointed.

In a video message, Henry said, "I'm asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible."

In a statement issued after its meeting, Caricom acknowledged Henry's resignation and welcomed the transitional governance arrangement.

The arrangement, Caricom said, paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance, an action plan for near-term security and the road to free and fair elections in Haiti.

"It further seeks to assure that Haiti will be governed by the rule of law. This commitment reflects hard compromises among a diverse coalition of actors who have put their country above all differences."

The transitional council will consist of seven voting members and two non-voting observers. The voting members will comprise a member each from: Collectif, December 21, EDE/RED/Compris Historique, Lavalas, Montana, Pitit Desalin, and the private sector.

The non-voting observers will be represented by one member from civil society and one member of the interfaith community.

The council will exercise specified presidential authorities during the transition, operating by majority vote.

People excluded from membership in the council include anyone currently on a charge, indictment or convicted in any jurisdiction; anyone under UN sanction; anyone who plans to run in the next election in Haiti; and anyone who opposes UN Security Council resolution 2699.

The council's priorities include the swift selection and appointment of an interim prime minister, appointing an inclusive council of ministers with the interim prime minister, holding the relevant and possible powers of the Haitian presidency during the transition period until an elected government is established, setting the essential criteria for the selection of an impartial provisional electoral council, arranging for a peaceful transition, ensuring continuity of governance and establishing a national security council.

Caricom said participants at the meeting agreed these measures will be implemented in parallel.

The parties also made specific, individual commitments on principles of inclusion, integrity, the restoration of peace, and an orderly transition of power.

"These shared and individual commitments can represent important steps toward facilitating increased humanitarian access to help ease the suffering of the Haitian people. The international community stands ready to partner with Haiti to achieve these goals."