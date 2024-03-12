Bishop Anstey, Fatima take open Secondary School Water Polo crowns

Bishop Anstey High School PoS player Sanaa Fraser takes aim during the 2024 Republic Bank Secondary Schools Water Polo League open female final against Holy Name Convent. Bishop Anstey won the game 12-4. Photo courtesy Dawn Hackett. -

Bishop Anstey High School PoS and Fatima College emerged as the victorious schools in the respective open female and male categories when the 2024 Republic Bank Secondary Schools Water Polo League (SSWPL) came to an exciting conclusion at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on Sunday.

In the girls' open final, the Bishop Anstey pair of Sanaa Fraser and Player-of-the-Match Jenay Jordan maintained their stellar standard in the tournament as they powered their team to an impressive 12-4 victory over Holy Name Convent. Fraser scored five of her seven goals in the first half as Bishop Asntey stormed out to an 8-3 lead by the halfway stage.

Jordan, who had a strong allround game, chipped in with two of her three goals in the second half as Bishop Anstey completed the comprehensive win.

In the boys' open final, Fatima sharpshooter Jeremiah Henriques-Brown was once again in a relentless mood as he scored eight goals in his team's 19-9 thumping of Queens' Royal College (QRC). Henriques-Brown scored two goals in each quarter as Fatima asserted their dominance in an encounter they led 10-2 at halftime.

Nathaniel Casimir chipped in with three goals for Fatima, while Anderson Hamilton and Javier Jordan scored three apiece for QRC in the losing effort.

On Saturday, the Royalians got silverware in the boys' Form one category when they got a tight 5-4 win over their rivals St Mary's College in the final at the Diego Martin community pool.

With the teams locked at 2-2 at the halfway stage, QRC just edged ahead in the final quarter with the game's decisive goal coming from Alejandro Pereira who netted a hat-trick. Luke Gibson and Torino Tracey scored a goal each to complete the scoring for QRC.

In the girls' Form one final, St Joseph's Convent PoS were in a no-nonsense mood as they got an emphatic 10-0 win against Bishop Anstey. With Alexis Avey scoring all four of her goals in the first half, St Joseph's Convent took a 6-0 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, Shauna Murphy notched a hat-trick to complete the impressive rout.