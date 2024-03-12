Bad breath can be sign of diseases

Dr Maxwell Ademeyi -

Maxwell Ademeyi

BAD BREATH, known as halitosis, is a common issue that affects many individuals worldwide. While poor oral hygiene is often attributed to bad breath, several underlying medical conditions can also contribute to this unpleasant odour emanating from the mouth.

Sinus infections

and bad breath

Sinus infections, also known as sinusitis, occur when the sinuses become inflamed due to viral, bacterial, or fungal infections. The sinuses are air-filled cavities located behind the forehead, nasal bones, cheeks and eyes. When these cavities become blocked and filled with fluid, bacteria can grow, leading to infection and inflammation.

One common symptom of sinusitis is the production of excessive mucus, which can drip down the back of the throat, leading to postnasal drip. This postnasal drip can contribute to bad breath as the mucus provides an environment conducive to bacterial growth. The bacteria break down the proteins in the mucus, releasing foul-smelling compounds that contribute to halitosis.

The presence of bacteria in the nasal passages or throat can also directly contribute to bad breath. Bacteria produce volatile sulphur compounds as they metabolise proteins and food particles in the mouth and throat, resulting in an unpleasant odour.

Diabetes and halitosis

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by elevated blood sugar levels resulting from insufficient insulin production or ineffective insulin utilisation by the body’s cells. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to a variety of complications affecting various organs and systems, including the oral cavity.

One common complication of diabetes is the development of a condition known as diabetic ketoacidosis. This occurs when the body is unable to utilise glucose for energy due to a lack of insulin. In response, the body begins to break down fat stores for energy, leading to the production of ketones as a by-product.

Ketones are acidic compounds that accumulate in the blood and urine, causing a distinctive fruity odour on the breath, known as “acetone breath.” This odour is often described as sweet or fruity and can be a telltale sign of uncontrolled diabetes and diabetic keto acidosis.

Individuals with diabetes may also experience halitosis due to other factors associated with the disease. High blood sugar levels can promote bacterial growth in the mouth, leading to the production of volatile sulfur compounds responsible for malodor.

Furthermore, diabetes compromises the body’s ability to fight infections, including oral infections such as gum disease. The accumulation of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums provides a breeding ground for bacteria, contributing to bad breath.

Poorly controlled diabetes can also impair saliva production, leading to dry mouth (xerostomia). Saliva plays a crucial role in cleansing the mouth and neutralising acids produced by oral bacteria. In the absence of adequate saliva, bacteria proliferate and the risk of bad breath increases.

Liver and kidney

diseases and halitosis

The liver and kidneys play vital roles in the body’s detoxification processes, filtering toxins and waste products from the bloodstream and excreting them from the body. When these organs become compromised due to disease or dysfunction, toxins can accumulate in the body, leading to a variety of systemic complications, including halitosis.

Liver diseases, such as cirrhosis, hepatitis and fatty liver disease, can impair the liver’s ability to detoxify harmful substances effectively. As a result, toxins may accumulate in the bloodstream, leading to a condition known as hepatic encephalopathy.

Hepatic encephalopathy is characterised by cognitive impairment, altered mental status, and a distinctive musty odour on the breath, known as “fetor hepaticus.” This odour is attributed to the presence of volatile sulphur compounds produced by gut bacteria as they metabolise amino acids that are not adequately processed by the liver.

Similarly, kidney diseases, such as chronic kidney disease and kidney failure, can impair the kidneys’ ability to filter waste products and maintain electrolyte balance. As a result, urea and other nitrogenous waste products can accumulate in the bloodstream, leading to a condition known as uremia.

Uremia is associated with a variety of symptoms, including ammonia breath, metallic taste in the mouth, and uremic frost (crystallised urea on the skin). Ammonia breath is characterised by a foul, pungent odour resembling that of urine, resulting from the breakdown of urea into ammonia by oral bacteria.

Individuals with liver and kidney diseases may also experience secondary complications contributing to halitosis. These may include dry mouth (xerostomia), oral infections and gastrointestinal disturbances, all of which can exacerbate bad breath.

Pneumonia, bronchitis

and bad breath

Pneumonia and bronchitis are respiratory infections that affect the lungs and airways, leading to inflammation, congestion and the production of excessive mucus. These infections can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi and can range in severity from mild to life-threatening.

One common symptom of pneumonia and bronchitis is a productive cough, characterised by the expulsion of mucus and phlegm from the lungs. The presence of mucus in the respiratory tract provides an ideal environment for bacterial growth, leading to the formation of biofilms and the production of volatile sulfur compounds responsible for bad breath.

Individuals with pneumonia and bronchitis may also experience other respiratory symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing and fever. These symptoms can further contribute to discomfort and oral malodor, especially in cases of prolonged illness or severe infection.

Bad breath is not always a simple matter of poor oral hygiene; it can be a symptom of various underlying medical conditions. It is essential to recognise the potential link between bad breath and systemic health and seek appropriate medical care to address the root cause of the problem.

Managing bad breath involves addressing the underlying cause of the condition and implementing appropriate treatment strategies. In addition to medical management, individuals with bad breath can take steps to alleviate halitosis and improve oral health. This includes practising good oral hygiene, staying hydrated, avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption, and having regular dental check-ups.

