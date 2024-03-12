Armed bandits kidnap, rob four Vessigny store workers

Armed bandits kidnapped, beat and robbed four store employees on March 11.

Police said the four workers locked up the St Anthony's Convenience Store in Vessigny Village, La Brea, around 7 pm and were about to get into a black Kia Rio car when they were approached by five men wearing dark clothing and whose faces were covered.

The men had got out of a white AD wagon. Three of them had guns and announced a robbery.

One of the robbers drove off in the Kia Rio and the three female and one male worker were forced into the white AD wagon and taken to an abandoned house at Grove Park, Oropouche.

The assailants then punched one of the victims in the face, stealing her phone, a tablet and a bunch of keys. The men then took phones, money and jewellery from the other victims and tied them up with tie straps before escaping.

Fyzabad police later found the Kia Rio abandoned on Delhi Road Extension, Fyzabad. PC Renwick is continuing enquiries.