2 Nalis directors reappointed

Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, left, and at far right, Neil Parsanlal, chairman of the board of Nalis with second from left: Paula Greene and Beverly Williams who were reappointed executive director and deputy executive director of Nalis. -

Two directors of the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) received their instruments of appointment earlier this month.

Executive director Paula Greene and deputy executive director Beverly Ann Williams received their instruments of appointment from Symon de Nobriga, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Communications at the Diego Martin Public Library on March 4, a media release said.

Chairman of Nalis board Neil Parsanlal congratulated the officers, describing them as, “two of this country’s finest professionals,” the release said.

Parsanlal thanked them for their "excellent management of the authority during their previous two-year term." Also offering congratulations on their reappointments for another three-year terms were members of the management team and other staff who also witnessed the official opening of the new Diego Martin Public Library earlier that morning.

Both Greene and Williams acted in their positions from 2019 and were first appointed on March 1, 2022, the release said.

The directors each possesses over 30 years of experience working in the library and information environment. Greene holds a Masters degree in Library and Information Science from San Jose State University, California; a Bachelor of Science in Information Management and Technology (summa cum laude) from Syracuse University, New York and a Certificate in Local E-Governance in Caribbean States from UWI, Cave Hill, the release said.

Williams holds a Masters Degree in Library and Information Science from Syracuse University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing and Information Systems from the University of London. Williams is currently the president of the Library Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT). She was elected to this position four years ago.

The executive of Nalis, comprising of the executive director and the deputy executive director is appointed by the president and is responsible for managing the affairs of Nalis.