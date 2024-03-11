Tobago Jazz & Music Weekend from April 25-28

Jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford -

THERE will be jazz in Tobago after all.

Despite the THA's cancellation of the annual Tobago Jazz experience, promotion company BlackTwoSugars, hosts of Jazz on the Beach 2023, has announced the inaugural hosting of the Tobago Jazz & Music Weekend, scheduled for April 25-28.

In a media release on March 11, the promoters promised a slate of events suited to every budget and appetite.

Included in the musical cast are Bajan Grammy winner Arturo Tappin, Trinidad’s finest jazz ensemble Elan Parle featuring Caribbean jazz queen Vaughnette Bigford, and Tobago’s very own Kye De Vere and Kay Alleyne.

The action begins on April 25 with Jazz the Two of Us at Beverley’s Oasis, Lowlands. Then, on April 26, there will be a poolside cooler lime dubbed Come Een, at Cinro Manor Villa, Lowlands.

The weekend continues at the headline, premium drinks-inclusive event, Beachfront Jazz, at Starfish hotel, Turtle Beach.

And the jazz climaxes with Brunch on the Greens at The Fairways Restaurant & Lounge, Lowlands.

Individual event tickets range from TT$100 to TT$700.