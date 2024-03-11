My Sweet Country T&T

THE EDITOR: I am an upcoming poet and I wrote this poem based on what is happening in our country.

The most I can do is pray and ask God for mercy

My sweet country T&T

Where is the love and unity

Why do we have to be saying RIP so regularly

There’s only so much that us a nation could take

It come like everyday we going somebody wake

Young ones like Ezekiel Paria dying day by day

With all their dreams and aspirations being taken away

What's all this war between 6 and 7

At the end of the day it’ll be hell or heaven

How much cry mothers have to cry again

When they see their children’s life just flushed down the drain

Causing them a whole heap of pain

People’s lives are being taken away so innocently

There’s no room for peace or unity

Always have to be watching over our shoulders

cuz we don’t know who coming to shoot we

Always have some gunman who get trigger happy

All I want to say is Trinbago we need to come together and pray

Losing loved ones so regularly is not the way

We used to roam freely without having to watch our back

but now we can’t do such

Please stop the crime, it's now becoming

Too much too much too much

MARTHA ANTOINE

via e-mail