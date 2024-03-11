My Sweet Country T&T
THE EDITOR: I am an upcoming poet and I wrote this poem based on what is happening in our country.
The most I can do is pray and ask God for mercy
My sweet country T&T
Where is the love and unity
Why do we have to be saying RIP so regularly
There’s only so much that us a nation could take
It come like everyday we going somebody wake
Young ones like Ezekiel Paria dying day by day
With all their dreams and aspirations being taken away
What's all this war between 6 and 7
At the end of the day it’ll be hell or heaven
How much cry mothers have to cry again
When they see their children’s life just flushed down the drain
Causing them a whole heap of pain
People’s lives are being taken away so innocently
There’s no room for peace or unity
Always have to be watching over our shoulders
cuz we don’t know who coming to shoot we
Always have some gunman who get trigger happy
All I want to say is Trinbago we need to come together and pray
Losing loved ones so regularly is not the way
We used to roam freely without having to watch our back
but now we can’t do such
Please stop the crime, it's now becoming
Too much too much too much
MARTHA ANTOINE
via e-mail
