Kamla wants Trinidad and Tobago to help end Israel-Gaza conflict

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo by Roger Jacob

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants Trinidad and Tobago to use its influence in the UN to end the Israel-Gaza conflict.

She made this call in her Ramadan message to the nation.

"This year, Ramadan meets us grappling with local and global violence that threatens not only our social stability but also our humanity. The ongoing bloody conflict between Israel and Palestine, marked by destructive Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, has led to the deaths of about 30,800 and counting, as of this weekend."

Persad-Bissessar said she called on Government to use Trinidad and Tobago's current UN General Assembly (UNGA) leadership to help end the conflict.

"I know our Muslim brothers and sisters have been praying for an end to these deadly hostilities."

Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to the UN Dennis Francis was elected UNGA president on June 1, 2023.

UNGA's responsibilities include setting the UN's budget, appointing non-permanent members to the UN Security Council and appointing the UN secretary-general.

The presidency rotates annually between five geographic groups – Africa; Asia-Pacific; Eastern European; Latin American and Caribbean; and Western European and other states.

She added, "They will also be praying for our beautiful nation, now besieged by a massive cloud of deadly, brutal, and unprecedented crime."

Given that Ramadan is observed predominantly by Muslims gathering at night at numerous mosques for several hours of prayer and iftar (breaking the day's fast), Persad-Bissessar asked the police "to ensure that devotees are safe to engage in their religious observances."