Inspiring Inclusion: International Women’s Day 2024

Digicel Foundation Head of Operations Cindy-Ann Currency, Flow Vice President and General Manager Simone Martin-Sulgan and TSTT General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Gayle Allick-Solomon pose at their IWD event titled Women InTechRise at Hyatt on March 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

This year’s International Women’s Day saw members of government, the business community, advocacy groups and the public come together to celebrate the contributions of women to society.

Officially recognised by the United Nations, International Women’s Day can be traced back to 1977, with roots in the women’s labour movements in North America and Europe. This year’s theme was Inspiring Inclusion.

With commemoration events beginning as early as March 8 and continuing into the weekend, the day was marked by activities across the country. One major event was the march around Woodford Square, Port of Spain, organised by the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, the Institute for Gender and Development Studies (IGDS), the Family Planning Association of TT and UWI St Augustine.

Other initiatives included President Christine Kangaloo’s storytime session for primary school students at President's House; the Mexican Embassy's tribute to women function; the South-West Regional Health Authority’s function at the San Fernando General Hospital; the Health Ministry’s Empower Her, Women's Holistic Wellness Festival at the Queen’s Park Savannah; Women InTechRise at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain; and the PNM Women’s League function at City Hall.