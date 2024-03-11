IGT gives career guidance for IWD

Chelsea Alleyne, IGT administrative assistant, left; Tanya Singh, IGT global people services representative; Ann Marie Rodriguez, Credo Sophia House co-ordinator; Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, IGT People & Transformation regional senior manager-Caribbean; and Darron Marcelle, IGT Courier, join forces to celebrate IWD at Credo Sophia House on March 2. Photo courtesy IGT -

IN recognition of International Women’s Day, employees of International Gaming Company (IGT) provided career guidance for the girls of Credo Sophia House on March 2.

A statement issued by IGT said its People and Transformation regional senior manager for the Caribbean, Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, delivered a motivational speech to girls between 13 and 17 on fostering confidence in their future career paths.

IGT employees also worked with each of the girls to develop personal vision boards for reaching their goals.

Tewarie-Singh said, "It was wonderful to have this opportunity to speak to the young ladies of Credo Sophia House about their future. We want to equip them with a better understanding of the world of work and help them build the confidence to achieve their full potential.”

Credo Sophia House provides emergency and long-term accommodation to young girls at risk and has been a beneficiary of IGT's After School Advantage (ASA) programme since 2021.

The ASA programme ensures young people have access to technology and can participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) educational opportunities, developing the knowledge and skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

Co-ordinator of Credo Sophia House Ann Marie Rodriguez said, “We are thankful for IGT’s dedication to empowering the Sophia House girls and opening doors for professional mentorship. The opportunities offered in IGT’s ASA programme have inspired them to take more of an interest in technology, and the girls are already looking forward to IGT's next Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp this summer."