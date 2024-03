Four campers murdered in Mayaro

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

In a gruesome start to the week, four men who were camping in Mayaro were shot dead around 12.30 am when gunmen stormed their camp.

Dead are Jeremiah George, Marcus Buddy, Keyon Mendoza and Buddy George.

Reports say the men were camping at Basil Trace, Mayaro when six men dressed as police attacked them.

The victims were made to lie on their stomachs before being shot.