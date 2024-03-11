Blanchisseuse blame 'dubious calls' for loss to Signal Hill, fracas erupts in SSFL Big 5 game

Signal Hill Secondary -

The Secondary Schools Football League's (SSFL) Big 5 playoffs came to a dramatic end on March 8, with Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School and Signal Hill Secondary booking their spots in the 2024 premier division alongside Big 5 winners St Augustine Secondary.

The final day of the Big 5 playoffs was not without drama, though, as the game between North championship winners Blanchisseuse Secondary and Signal Hill came to an end in a distasteful manner in stoppage-time when players and fans from both teams squared off on the field in Signal Hill, Tobago.

Needing a win to clinch premier division qualification, the hosts got the crucial three points courtesy of two stoppage-time goals from defender-turned-striker Imanhi Forbes as they got a dramatic 2-1 win to spoil Blanchisseuse's promotion hopes.

With emotions and the stakes of the "history-making" contest on a high, "dubious calls" by referee Keon Yorke were in the spotlight and led to the clash between players and fans, according to Blanchisseuse manager Kevon Palmer.

Blanchisseuse, who only needed a draw to book their premier division spot, took a 1-0 lead through their talisman Roger Kirk early in the first half. However, Kirk was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence when he delayed the taking of a Signal Hill set piece. Blanchisseuse finished the game with nine players, as Zakiyus Kirk was sent off in the dying stages of the game for abusive language.

Moments after Forbes' second goal, which saw Signal Hill leapfrogging Blanchisseuse in the standings, fans and players from both teams squared off as the visitors made their displeasure clear.

Palmer said the incident lasted for roughly five to ten minutes before being quelled, and he couldn't recall if the final whistle was blown to call off the game.

"That was not the ending either side wanted. Both schools have since condemned the behaviour (from the fans and players)," Palmer told Newsday.

The Blanchisseuse manager said the players have been left devastated and distraught.

"We have been playing for 21 years and we have been waiting for this moment," Palmer said. "A lot of brothers, cousins and aunts (of these players) have represented the school and they came out in their numbers to support.

"We understand that you win and you lose some. If we are to lose, we want to lose fairly."

Palmer said Blanchisseuse principal Hashim Johnson will advise the school on their next course of action concerning Friday's match. He said Blanchisseuse are also monitoring and awaiting the SSFL's decision on the Big 5 match between Miracle Ministries and Moruga Secondary on March 4, which saw the former school making a total of six substitutes in their 4-0 win.

SSFL president Merere Gonzales said he's hopeful the league can make a judgment on either situation in the coming week, though he says the referee's report from the Signal Hill and Blanchisseuse game had not reached him up to press time on March 9.