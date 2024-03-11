Aché Abrahams is Miss World Caribbean; two continental titles separated

Miss World Caribbean Aché Abrahams with the Trinidad and Tobago contingent at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, on March 9. - Photo courtesy Miss World TT

Aché Abrahams is Miss World Caribbean – not Miss World Americas and the Caribbean.

Although four continental titles were initially awarded – Americas and Caribbean, Asia, Africa and Europe – the Miss World franchise later separated two of these groupings, which left supporters confused.

The 71st edition of the pageant was held in Mumbai, India on March 9.

Abrahams, 24; Lesego Chombo of Botswana; Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon were the top four contestants and dubbed the Continental Queens.

Miss Czech Republic won the crown while Miss Lebanon was first runner up.

But the franchise later announced two additional Continental Queens on its social media pages and Miss Czech Republic was no longer listed as Miss World Europe.

Many fans and supporters questioned this, while others felt there was a lack of transparency.

One commenter said, "Why separate the Caribbean from the Americas and Oceania from Asia? You don’t do it during finalist placements, why do it for titles?"

Another said, " Now a lack of transparency by you all with more changes again? For the entire competition you all segmented the continental categories into four segments, even up until the results."

Abrahams is now only Miss World Caribbean, while Brazil's Leticia Frota is Miss World Americas.

Some supporters also took issue as Abrahams was not in the group shot with the other continental queens, but in a separate photo by herself.

Miss Lebanon is now only Miss World Asia, while Australia's Kristen Wright is Miss World Oceania.

The title of Miss World Europe has also now been awarded to England's Jessica Ashley. Miss Czech Republic was listed as Miss Europe during the top four selection, but since she is now the reigning Miss World, she can no longer hold the continental title.

Miss World (TT) franchise holder Charu Lochan Dass told Newsday when it came to the separation of the Americas and the Caribbean, the organisers felt the latter should stand on its own.

"Mrs Julia Morley (CEO and chairman of Miss World) said the Caribbean and the Americas (are) big land (masses) and that the Caribbean should probably have their own representation."

She noted that it was also done for Asia and Oceania.

"So it's not that it just happened with Aché...

"So now they have six in total who will be accompanying the reigning Miss World throughout their whirlwind tour."

Abrahams posted a video to social media thanking all of Trinidad and Tobago for their support, adding that she was happy to be there "with all these incredible women."

She told young women, "Dream big, don't be afraid to take risks because they pay off."

And to her supporters: "I love you, I love you and I'll see you soon – maybe. We'll see."

The Prime Minister also publicly congratulated Abrahams in a post on his social media pages. "Thank you for representing Trinidad and Tobago with such class and poise!"