2 shot, killed on Sunday in separate incidents

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on March 10, bringing the murder toll to 106.

Dead are 26-year-old Josiah Pierre from Laventille and Javannie Holder, 20, from Diego Martin.

Reports say Pierre was shot and killed on Picton Road in Laventille. Task Force officers responded to calls after several gunshots were heard in the area. They found Pierre clad in a white vest and grey shorts, in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

The DMO visited the scene and pronounced him dead. PC Fuentes and Caines of Special Evidence Recovery Unit processed the scene and found two 9-mm shell casings.

Pierre’s mother, Kelly Pierre, later identified his body.

Newsday tried to speak with Pierre's family at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on March 10, but they declined comment.

In another incident, 20-year-old Javannie Holder was shot and killed around 8.12pm on March 10 near Building 3, Waterhole in Cocorite.

Officers from the Western Division patrolling the area were called to the scene and reports say when they arrived, Holder’s body was lying on the pavement with apparent gunshot wounds. Police recovered 18 9-mm shells.

Holder's family declined comment at the Forensic Science Centre on March 10.

Investigators at Homicide Region I are investigating both cases.