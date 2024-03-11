1976 Phoenix dampen Rangers’ league title hopes

TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers’ stumbled again in their quest for TT Premier Football League supremacy, in matchweek 15, on March 10, after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to 1976 FC Phoenix, their second defeat to the same opponents this season.

Rangers were outwitted in the first half, as Phoenix came out with intent, scoring within ten minutes when their star forward Jariel Arthur connected with a superb header from a pin-point cross by Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon from the right flank. Arthur, scorer of Phoenix’s last goal in a 4-0 first-leg win over Rangers this season, and the winner against Defence Force last month, took his tally to four goals for the campaign.

Phoenix went on to control the balance of the first period, allowing Rangers a solitary shot off target.

The hosts, however, returned to the second half with aggression, immediately introducing attackers Kadeem Corbin and Tyrone Charles, the latter entering the pitch with four goals in his previous three outings.

Corbin scored two minutes after the restart, after which Rangers took control of the contest and were seemingly en route to complete the turn-around.

Phoenix, however, capitalised on a rare second-half attack and regained their lead against the run of play, with a half-hour to play.

Trevin Caesar collected a pass towards goal and with just goalkeeper Jabari Brice to beat, cleverly threaded the ball through his legs and into the goal.

Brice clattered Caesar in the process and received a yellow card for the infringement, while the goal stood.

Rangers continued to control the match and forced Phoenix’s shot-stopper Duvaughn Daniel to make several key saves.

In a later kick-off, Morvant Caledonia United held a 1-0 lead against rock-bottom Central FC at half-time. The match concluded after press time.

Two other matches were scheduled for Sunday, with Prison Service FC taking on Police, and Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic facing Eagles FC.

On Saturday, Defence Force responded to a series of poor performances to sneak a 1-0 win over Club Sando, with Rivaldo Coryat scoring in the 41st minute.