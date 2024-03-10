Levi Garcia nets screamer for Athens in return from injury

AEK Athens striker Levi Garcia -

AEK ATHENS leading goal-scorer Levi Garcia snatched a swift pair of goals on his return from a short-term injury, helping the Greek Super League leaders to a 4-0 away win over Lamia on Sunday.

Garcia was introduced in the 78th minute and took just ten minutes to score and give Athens a 3-0 lead with a stunning individual effort.

Athens goalkeeper Cican Stankovic initiated a counter-attack, sending the ball long towards the right flank, just beyond the middle of the pitch, for Garcia to control. The TT forward shrugged off his defender before bringing the ball under control with an immaculate first touch. He then blew past another player as he drifted inside and towards goal, before executing a fierce left-footed drive from just outside the box into the top of the net.

Garcia, who bagged his first goal of the season against the same opponent in a 3-0 home win in November, put the icing on the cake with his second goal deep in stoppage time.

The TT men’s national team winger now sits third in the Greek Super League goal-scorers chart, with 13 goals in 13 matches. Ayoub El Kaabi of Olympiacos leads with 15 goals but featured in eight more matches than Garcia this season.

Garcia’s return to fitness and immediate goal-scoring form, after missing two weeks of action, will come as welcome news for TT national men’s team coach Angus Eve and fans, ahead of TT’s March 23 clash against Canada, both teams’ last chance of qualification for the 2024 Copa America in the United States.