Holy month of Ramadan begins Monday

- File photo

THE Holy month of Ramadan for 2024 will begin on March 11.

It will end on April 9, leaving 30 days for the observance of prayers and fasting.

During this month, observed worldwide, all Muslims who have reached puberty and are in good health are expected to avoid food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

Fasting is seen as a way to cleanse the soul while empathising with the less fortunate who go hungry.

Muslims break their daily fast by sharing meals with family and friends either at the mosque or at family homes. In addition to no food and drink, Muslims are supposed to avoid smoking, sexual activity as well as impure thoughts and bad behaviour.

It is a time to practice self-restraint and self-reflection

Agriculture Minister Haji Kazim Hosein told Newsday, “We will be looking for the moon tonight (Sunday), and most likely it should start tomorrow (Monday), God willing.”

He also forwarded a poster from Haramain Sharifain which stated, “The Cresent for the month of Ramadan 1445 was seen in Saudi Arabia today (Sunday), subsequently the first Ramadan 1445 will be tomorrow, Monday March 11, 2024.”

Ramadan begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. Islam is said to be the world’s second largest religion after Christianity. Originated in Arabia, it has spread across the globe and today has over one billion followers.